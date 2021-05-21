Netflix looking to hire executive for gaming expansion - The Information

Netflix Inc is looking to hire an executive to oversee its videogame expansion, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3hQoYBk)

REUTERS: Netflix Inc is looking to hire an executive to oversee its videogame expansion, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3hQoYBk)

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)