Netflix rolls out more features for parental control globally

REUTERS: Netflix Inc on Tuesday rolled out a number of features for parental control on its streaming platform, including options to filter out select titles and review what children are watching.

The company also added a feature to protect individual profiles by using a passcode to prevent children from accessing content not suited for them.

The company's latest move is aimed at gaining more trust from parents, who are looking for options to limit screen time as well as choose programs that can be watched by their children.

Netflix also said parents can remove individual series or films on their kids profiles, and review those under "profile and parental controls" within account settings.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined billions of individuals across the world inside their homes, has driven a boom in usage of online streaming platforms.

Netflix led rivals on most number of app downloads in the first quarter of 2020 but more time was spent on YouTube's Kids service, indicating parents are letting the kids soak it in for longer periods, according to a report by Apptopia and Braze last week.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)