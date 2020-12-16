Netflix streaming down for more than 1,000 users: Downdetector.com

Netflix Inc's video streaming services were down for more than 1,000 users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with the video streaming service.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in the United States.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)