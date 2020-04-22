Netflix to raise US$1 billion in debt to fund new shows

Business

Netflix to raise US$1 billion in debt to fund new shows

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it plans to raise about US$1 billion in debt, a day after the streaming pioneer doubled its own projections for new customers as stuck-at-home users binged on original shows.

Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo
Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it plans to raise about US$1 billion in debt, a day after the streaming pioneer doubled its own projections for new customers as stuck-at-home users binged on original shows.

The company plans to use the proceeds to fund original shows, acquire content and for possible acquisitions.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark