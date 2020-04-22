Netflix to raise US$1 billion in debt to fund new shows
Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it plans to raise about US$1 billion in debt, a day after the streaming pioneer doubled its own projections for new customers as stuck-at-home users binged on original shows.
The company plans to use the proceeds to fund original shows, acquire content and for possible acquisitions.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)