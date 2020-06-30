Netflix to spend about US$100 million to support African-American communities

LOS GATOS, California: Netflix will allocate 2 per cent, or about US$100 million, of its cash holdings to financial institutions and organizations that directly support African American communities in the United States, the streaming giant said on Tuesday.

The company said in a blog post it will start with US$35 million, of which US$25 million will be moved to a new fund, Black Economic Development Initiative, and US$10 million will go to Hope Credit Union for creating opportunity in underserved communities.

The move comes as US companies face increasing pressure from investors, consumers and workers to take action against widespread racial inequality after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody.

"This capital will fuel social mobility and prosperity in the low- and moderate-income communities these groups serve," Netflix said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings donated US$1 million to think tank The Center for Policing Equity, which promotes police transparency and accountability through its research.

