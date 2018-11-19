NETS payment now available for Singapore shoppers in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The next time you are headed for Malaysia, be sure to bring your NETS ATM card with you.

There are now 4,500 NETS acceptance points across Malaysia, according to a spokesperson for NETS in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Nov 19).

Advertisement

In Johor Bahru, NETS-enabled cards issued by Singapore banks can be used at popular shopping haunts including Johor Bahru City Square, KSL City and Sutera Mall.

NETS payment was made available earlier this month, the spokesperson said, adding that shoppers are not required to pay currency conversion fees when paying for their purchases and will be able to enjoy competitive exchange rates when using the service.

In September, NETS announced a partnership with global payment network UnionPay to allow consumers to use the NETSPay app when making Quick Response (QR) code or contactless payments at UnionPay merchants in countries including Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.



On Nov 12, NETS Group signed an agreement with Thailand's National ITMX Company to allow those from Singapore to use NETSPay in Thailand, and Thais to use their mobile banking service in Singapore through scanning of QR codes.



Advertisement