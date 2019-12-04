New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android
Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Below are some key facts about Pichai:
- Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972
- An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google
- First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail
- Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser
- Pichai took over Android business from that group's founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally
- A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices
- Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google's Internet businesses
- Appointed CEO of Google in August 2015
- Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014
- Loves to play chess
