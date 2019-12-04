New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android

New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Opening of the new Alphabet&apos;s Google Berlin office
Google CEO Sundar Pichai attends a news conference during the opening of the new Alphabet's Google Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Below are some key facts about Pichai:

- Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972

- An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

- Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google

- First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

- Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser

- Pichai took over Android business from that group's founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally

- A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices

- Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google's Internet businesses

- Appointed CEO of Google in August 2015

- Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014

- Loves to play chess

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

