New Beiersdorf CEO poaches from rivals in management reshuffle

BERLIN: Beiersdorf , the maker of Nivea skin creams, is shaking up its top management team when new chief executive Stefan De Loecker takes over on Jan. 1, poaching managers from rivals Procter & Gamble and Reckitt Benckiser .

Beiersdorf said Asim Naseer, P&G global marketing director for skin care, would take over as head of consumer brands from Jan. 1, replacing Ralph Gusko, who will continue his responsibility for Asia Pacific for now and eventually leave.

Ramon Mirt, who headed Reckitt Benckiser's business in central and eastern Europe, will take charge of the Near East and Americas regions for Beiersdorf, the firm said.

