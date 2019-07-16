New designer's ranges help lift sales at Burberry

LONDON/PARIS: British luxury brand Burberry on Tuesday (Jul 16) reported a stronger than expected 4 per cent rise in first-quarter comparable store sales, lifted by new designs from creative chief Riccardo Tisci.

"The consumer response was very promising, delivering strong growth in our new collections," CEO Marco Gobbetti said in a statement. The company maintained its forecast for broadly stable revenue and operating margin at constant exchange rates for the 2020 financial year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-quarter sales growth topped market expectations of around 2 per cent, following a lacklustre 1per cent growth in the previous three months.

