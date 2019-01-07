New Earn and Learn programme for air transport sector

SINGAPORE: SkillsFuture Singapore will roll out a new Earn and Learn programme for the air transport sector in collaboration with SIM Global Education and gateway services provider SATS.

The programme was announced by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat on the sidelines of a visit to the SATS Inflight Catering Centre on Monday (Jan 7).

The 18-month programme is targeted at fresh polytechnic graduates and companies seeking to groom young talent. Participants will spend 12 months studying and six months training on the job, after which they will attain a Specialist Diploma in Aviation Management. The first run will commence in October.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Mr Chee said combining work with learning is the way to go in order to have a highly skilled workforce.

"I think the combination of learning on the job and applying what they have learnt in the classroom ... is a powerful combination,” said Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Education.

Earn and Learn programmes, which help individuals acquire relevant work experience and attain an industry-recognised certification, are available in a variety of sectors, from human resource to advanced manufacturing. Another benefit is a sign-on incentive of S$5,000.

Companies which take part will receive a training grant of up to S$15,000 per worker placed in the Earn and Learn programme.

SATS is also ramping up its efforts to encourage its employees to embrace technology through a Skillsfuture for Digital Workplace programme. The company piloted the two-day programme in November last year among 22 of its older employees.

Mr Desmond Tay, who went through the pilot of the programme, said he now understands the importance of having a positive mindset to technology.

The 55-year-old SATS supply officer said the programme allowed him to change his perspective and that one of the big steps he took was to switch to Internet banking.

Assistant vice-president of human capital at SATS, Mr Bryan Tang, said a sizeable proportion of SATS's workforce are mature workers who might not be so familiar with technology.

The company aims to enrol 3,000 of its workers in the Skillsfuture for Digital Workplace programme in the next five years.