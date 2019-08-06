New Media to buy USA Today-owner Gannett in US$1.4 billion deal

New Media Investment Group said on Monday it will buy USA Today-owner Gannett Co , valuing the company at about US$1.4 billion.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate flags for the Gannett Co and its flagship newspaper, USA Today, fly outside their corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The cash-and-stock deal represents total consideration of US$12.06 per Gannett share based on New Media's closing stock price as of Aug. 2, 2019.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

