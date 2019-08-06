New Media to buy USA Today-owner Gannett in US$1.4 billion deal
New Media Investment Group said on Monday it will buy USA Today-owner Gannett Co , valuing the company at about US$1.4 billion.
The cash-and-stock deal represents total consideration of US$12.06 per Gannett share based on New Media's closing stock price as of Aug. 2, 2019.
