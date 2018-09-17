New private home sales slump 50.6% in August on the back of cooling measures

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes fell 50.6 per cent year-on-year in August on the back of cooling measures introduced by the Government in July.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 616 units in August, about half the 1,246 units sold in the same month a year earlier, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday (Sep 17).



On a month-on-month basis, sales dropped 64.3 per cent in August from the 1,724 units sold in July this year, when buyers snapped up properties the night before the cooling measures took effect.

Including ECs, 639 units were sold in August, compared to the 1,587 units sold in August 2017 and the 1,776 homes transacted in July.

August is also a traditionally quieter period for the property market, with fewer launches due to the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Developers launched 534 new units in August, compared to the five-year high of 2,239 in July. No new ECs were launched last month.



Real estate company Orange Tee said the latest figures show that the property cooling measures are starting to take "a significant toll" on private home demand.

"While August is traditionally slower for sales and launches, last month’s figure is in stark contrast to the same period last year where 794 new homes were launched and 1,246 units were sold," said Orange Tee.



"The tighter financing rules and increased Additional Buyers’ Stamp Duty of up to 20 per cent for foreign buyers have also sent foreigners scurrying from the market," it added.



The Government raised Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty rates and tightened loan-to-value limits on residential property purchases on Jul 5, after official data showed that private home prices had risen to its highest point in four years in the April to June quarter.



Of the new units launched last month, 200 were at The Tre Ver, of which 164 units were sold.

