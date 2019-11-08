New PSA-Fiat Chrysler management to try to improve cost savings: PSA CEO

The value of the cost savings announced in the planned merger between Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler is nominal, and its management will try to improve that over time, PSA's chief executive told French BFM Business radio on Friday.

PARIS: The value of the cost savings announced in the planned merger between Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler is nominal, and its management will try to improve that over time, PSA's chief executive told French BFM Business radio on Friday.

CEO Carlos Tavares also said he does not see the need to scrap any brands within the new PSA-Fiat Chrysler entity.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)