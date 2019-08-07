New tech news site The Markup says ousted editor Angwin to return

REUTERS: Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Julia Angwin, who was ousted in April as editor-in-chief of The Markup, a technology-focused start-up she co-founded, has been rehired, the nonprofit news organisation said on Tuesday.

The Markup, which has not yet launched its news site, aims to investigate the effects of technology on society using data-driven journalism. Bankrolled by Craiglist founder Craig Newmark, the Ford Foundation and others, it attracted interest for its nonprofit structure at a time when for-profit U.S. media organizations are struggling.

Angwin, a veteran of The Wall Street Journal and ProPublica, was fired after falling out with co-founders Jeff Larson, also of ProPublica, and Sue Gardner, formerly executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation.

The subsequent resignation of seven senior staff left the future of the organisation in doubt. Larson and Gardner have since left.

"We have a stellar team and our mission remains the same: rigorous evidence-based tech accountability journalism," Angwin tweeted on Tuesday.

She said staff members who resigned are returning to the newsroom, and the site plans to start publishing later this year.

The Markup said it has added Nabiha Syed, vice president and associate general counsel at BuzzFeed, as president.

Evelyn Larrubia, an investigative journalist who previously worked at The Los Angeles Times, will serve as managing editor for investigations, it said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)