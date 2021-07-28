New York, other states to fight dismissal of antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

New York, other states to fight dismissal of antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON: New York and other states filed a notice indicating that they will fight the dismissal of their antitrust lawsuit against social media giant Facebook Inc in an appeals court, according to a court filing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

Source: Reuters

