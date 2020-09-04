New York hedge fund founder charged with fraud, extortion tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

New York hedge fund founder charged with fraud, extortion tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

The founder of a New York hedge fund was criminally charged on Thursday over an alleged scheme to pressure a rival not to bid for assets related to Neiman Marcus' bankruptcy so he could buy them at a lower price, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The signages outside the Neiman Marcus store are seen in New York
FILE PHOTO: The signages outside the Neiman Marcus store are seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Daniel Kamensky, the principal of Marble Ridge Capital, which has more than US$1 billion of assets, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice, the Justice Department said.

