New York's financial watchdog fines StanChart US$40 million

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday fined Standard Chartered Plc US$40 million for attempting to rig transactions in foreign exchange markets between 2007 and 2013, the regulator said in a statement.

REUTERS: The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday fined Standard Chartered Plc US$40 million for attempting to rig transactions in foreign exchange markets between 2007 and 2013, the regulator said in a statement.

Separately, the bank said it had agreed a consent order regarding "past control failures and improper conduct" in its foreign exchange trading and sales business during the period.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)