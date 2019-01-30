New York's financial watchdog fines StanChart US$40 million

Business

New York's financial watchdog fines StanChart US$40 million

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday fined Standard Chartered Plc US$40 million for attempting to rig transactions in foreign exchange markets between 2007 and 2013, the regulator said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - People pass by the logo of Standard Chartered plc at the SIBOS banking and financial c
FILE PHOTO - People pass by the logo of Standard Chartered plc at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Bookmark

REUTERS: The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday fined Standard Chartered Plc US$40 million for attempting to rig transactions in foreign exchange markets between 2007 and 2013, the regulator said in a statement.

Separately, the bank said it had agreed a consent order regarding "past control failures and improper conduct" in its foreign exchange trading and sales business during the period.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark