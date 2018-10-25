New York sues Exxon for misleading investors on climate change risk

New York's attorney general sued Exxon Mobil Corp, alleging that the energy company misled investors about the risks of climate change regulations on its business.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Exxon Mobil is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

REUTERS: New York's attorney general sued Exxon Mobil Corp, alleging that the energy company misled investors about the risks of climate change regulations on its business.

"The company claimed to be factoring the risk of increasing climate change regulation into its business decisions," Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. "Yet as our investigation found, Exxon often did no such thing."

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

