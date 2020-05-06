New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates

Business

New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates

The New York Times Co beat Wall Street's revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empty street is seen outside the New York Times building in Manhattan borough following the outbrea
FILE PHOTO - Empty street is seen outside the New York Times building in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Bookmark

REUTERS: The New York Times Co beat Wall Street's revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's total revenue rose 1per cent to US$443.6 million edging past analysts' estimates of US$441.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark