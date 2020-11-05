New York Times beats revenue estimates on higher digital subscriptions
The New York Times Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people subscribed to its digital news products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
REUTERS: The New York Times Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people subscribed to its digital news products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shares of the publisher were up nearly 4per cent before the bell.
The company has been focusing on its subscription-based news, crossword and podcast products for years to cut its reliance on advertising revenue and offset a decline in print readership.
Advertising sales have been unpredictable as companies slashed ad budgets to cope with a sharp drop in business due to cronavirus-led lockdowns.
Revenue from subscription rose 12.6per cent to US$300.95 million in the third quarter, while ad revenue dropped 30.2per cent to US$79.25 million, the company said.
Total revenue fell 0.4per cent to US$426.9 million, but came in above analysts' estimates of US$411.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)