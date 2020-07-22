New York Times promotes Kopit Levien to CEO role

New York Times Co on Wednesday appointed Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 8.

Kopit Levien, 49, will succeed Mark Thompson and also join the company's board, NYT said in a statement. (https://reut.rs/2Ec9y97)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

