New York Times quarterly revenue beats estimates on strong subscriber growth

The New York Times Co beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in its financial second quarter, as it signed up more subscribers to podcasts and other digital products in a news-heavy quarter during stay-at-home orders.

The Times, which competes for ad dollars with big players like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, has been shifting towards a subscriber-backed model in an effort to cut its reliance on advertising.

It launched its digital-only subscriptions in 2011 and offers crosswords and podcasts including the popular "The Daily" in addition to its core news product.

The media company that gets more than half of its revenue from subscriptions said it added 669,000 digital subscribers in the quarter.

Subscription revenue rose 8.4per cent to US$293.19 million, helping the company tide over a 43.9per cent drop in advertising revenue.

The company's total revenue fell 7.5per cent to US$403.75 million, above analysts' estimates of US$387.18 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to stockholders fell to US$23.66 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from US$25.17 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

