New Zealand central bank blames delayed notification for cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands in the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, Jul 3, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/David Gray)
WELLINGTON: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Tuesday (Feb 9) said the third-party application used by it to share information with external stakeholders did not warn the bank about a cyberattack that breached its data systems last month.

California-based Accellion, which provided a file-sharing service to the bank, failed to notify it for five days that an attack was occurring against its customers around the world, RBNZ said in a statement.

"If we were notified at the appropriate time, we could have patched the system and avoided the breach," Governor Adrian Orr said.

