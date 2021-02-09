New Zealand central bank blames delayed notification for cyberattack

WELLINGTON: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Tuesday (Feb 9) said the third-party application used by it to share information with external stakeholders did not warn the bank about a cyberattack that breached its data systems last month.

California-based Accellion, which provided a file-sharing service to the bank, failed to notify it for five days that an attack was occurring against its customers around the world, RBNZ said in a statement.

"If we were notified at the appropriate time, we could have patched the system and avoided the breach," Governor Adrian Orr said.