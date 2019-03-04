Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada tie-up

Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada tie-up

Newmont Mining Corp on Monday rejected rival Barrick Gold Corp's unsolicited offer, saying the all-stock proposal was not in the best interest of its shareholders as it was offered at a discount.

Newmont Mining Corp CEO Goldberg speaks during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Merian Gold Pro
FILE PHOTO: Gary Goldberg, CEO of Newmont Mining Corporation, speaks during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Merian Gold Project in Sipaliwini district December 10, 2014. TREUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

However, Newmont said it submitted a joint venture proposal to Barrick for operations in Nevada.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

