Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada tie-up
Newmont Mining Corp on Monday rejected rival Barrick Gold Corp's unsolicited offer, saying the all-stock proposal was not in the best interest of its shareholders as it was offered at a discount.
However, Newmont said it submitted a joint venture proposal to Barrick for operations in Nevada.
(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)