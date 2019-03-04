Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada tie-up

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Newmont Mining Corp on Monday rejected rival Barrick Gold Corp's unsolicited offer, saying the all-stock proposal was not in the best interest of its shareholders as it was offered at a discount.

However, Newmont said it submitted a joint venture proposal to Barrick for operations in Nevada.

