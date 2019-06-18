News Corp exploring potential sale of News America Marketing business

Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp said on Tuesday it was evaluating options for its News America Marketing (NAM) business, including a potential sale.

News America Marketing is a leading publisher of coupons in the U.S. and Canada and also provides in-store marketing products and services.

Revenue from its NAM business declined 8per cent to US$238 million, in the March ended quarter, from a year-ago.

News Corp has retained Allen & Company LLC as its financial adviser, the company said in a statement.

