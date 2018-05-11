News Corp quarterly loss widens on write-downs

11 May 2018 04:30AM (Updated: 11 May 2018 05:05AM )

News Corp , the owner of Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people used its real estate app and website.

REUTERS: News Corp , controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Thursday as the company recorded US$1.16 billion in charges, largely due to write-downs related to Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia.

Shares of the Wall Street Journal owner fell 1.7 percent in extended trading.

Advertisement

News Corp had signed a deal with Australian media company Telstra Corp Ltd in March to combine Fox Sports Australia and Foxtel to create a combined company.

Net loss available to stockholders widened to US$1.13 billion, or US$1.94 per share, from US$5 million, or one cent per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 5.8 percent to US$2.09 billion, beating estimates of US$1.99 billion, led by strength in its digital real estate business.

Revenue at the unit, which houses real estate websites such as realtor.com and doorsteps.com, jumped 27 percent to US$279 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents per share, in line with analysts' estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Muvija M in Bengaluru in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)