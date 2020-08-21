News publishers seek more favourable terms in Apple's app store: WSJ

REUTERS: Major news organisations are joining other companies in pushing for more favourable terms on Apple Inc's app store, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a letter.

In a letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, a trade body representing the New York Times Co , the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and other publishers said they were looking for improved deal terms to keep more money from digital subscriptions sold through Apple's app store, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

