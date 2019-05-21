Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff list

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Leading U.S. footwear companies, including Nike Inc and Under Armour, on Monday urged the U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately remove footwear from the proposed tariffs list on goods imported from China.

REUTERS: Leading U.S. footwear companies, including Nike Inc and Under Armour, on Monday urged the U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately remove footwear from the proposed tariffs list on goods imported from China.

"The proposed additional tariff of 25 percent on footwear would be catastrophic for our consumers, our companies, and the American economy as a whole," the companies said in a letter https://fdra.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019-Footwear-Tariff-Letter-1.pdf.

Advertisement

President Trump increased tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25per cent from 10per cent earlier in May, a move widely expected to raise prices of thousands of consumer products including clothing and electronics.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)