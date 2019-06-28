Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: A customer is reflected in a shop window decorated with Nike store logo at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

REUTERS: Nike Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more customers shopped through its app and website.

Revenue rose to US$10.18 billion from US$9.79 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$10.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nike's net income fell to US$989 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from US$1.14 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

