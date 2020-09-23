Nike beats revenue estimates on China demand, online boost

Nike Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by a rebound in demand for its sneakers and apparel in China, as well as strong online sales.

The world's largest sportswear maker said revenue fell 0.6per cent to US$10.6 billion in the first quarter ended Aug.31, while analysts on average had expected US$9.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

