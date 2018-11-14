Nike hires former Coca-Cola executive as Jordan Brand president

Nike Inc on Tuesday named former Coca-Cola Co executive Craig Williams as president of its sports shoes unit Jordan Brand.

Williams, who will take charge on Jan. 14, most recently headed the world's biggest beverage maker's partnership with fast-food chain McDonald's.

He will replace Larry Miller who will become the chairman of the newly created Jordan Brand advisory board, Nike said.

Jordan Brand is a premium brand of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the legacy of former basketball player Michael Jordan.

