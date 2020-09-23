Nike lifts S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike hitting a record high following a strong quarterly earnings report, while investors looked to domestic business activity data to gauge the pace of an economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.42 points, or 0.46per cent, at the open to 27,413.60 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 4.54 points, or 0.14per cent, at 3,320.11.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.81 points, or 0.12per cent, to 10,950.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)