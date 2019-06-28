Nike misses quarterly profit estimates on higher marketing expenses

Nike Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more customers shopped through its app and website.

REUTERS: Nike Inc missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the world's largest sportswear maker spent more on marketing and new product launches.

To generate more demand Nike has collaborated with more celebrities, sped up product development in its popular Jordan sneaker brand and ramped up marketing around major sporting events.

However, the initiatives have not come cheap with the company's costs rising 10per cent to US$12.7 billion in the reported quarter.

Nike's net income fell to US$989 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from US$1.14 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 66 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 4per cent to US$10.18 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$10.16 billion.

Nike's shares fell about 1per cent to US$83.09 in extended trading.

