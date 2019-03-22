Nike reports 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Business

Nike reports 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Nike Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong sales on its app and website.

The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York
The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bookmark

REUTERS: Nike Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong sales on its app and website.

Total revenue rose to US$9.61 billion from US$8.98 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The maker of Jordan sneakers reported a net income of US$1.1 billion, or 68 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a net loss of US$921 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company incurred a US$2 billion charge related to U.S. tax reform.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark