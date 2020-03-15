Nike to close all stores in US, several other countries - CNBC

Nike Inc is closing all of its stores in the United States and several other countries in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/nike-is-closing-all-of-its-stores-in-the-us-because-of-coronavirus.html?__source=twitterper cent7Cmain on Sunday.

Nike stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed from March 16 to 27, CNBC said.

However, the company was still keeping open its outlets in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in "many other countries," based on daily assessments of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC added.

On Friday, CNBC reported Nike had asked all its U.S. employees to work from home starting Monday through 31 March.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)