Nike, Under Armour among firms urging Trump to remove footwear from tariff list

NEW YORK: US footwear companies, including Nike and Under Armour, on Monday (May 20) urged US President Donald Trump to remove footwear from the proposed tariffs list on goods imported from China.

"The proposed additional tariff of 25 per cent on footwear would be catastrophic for our consumers, our companies, and the American economy as a whole," a group of 173 companies said in a letter.

Advertisement

Trump increased tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent earlier this month, a move that is expected to raise prices on thousands of products including clothing, furniture and electronics

Trump is expected to impose 25 per cent tariffs on another US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

"As an industry that faces a US$3 billion duty bill every year, we can assure you that any increase in the cost of importing shoes has a direct impact on the American footwear consumer," the companies said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The letter was also sent to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow.

The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) estimates the hike in tariff would add US$7 billion in additional costs for customers every year.

The companies noted that the tariffs on footwear average 11.3 per cent and reach rates as high as 67.5 per cent. Adding a 25 per cent tax increase on top of these tariffs would mean Americans could pay a nearly 100 per cent duty on their shoes, the companies said in the letter.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Last week, the world's largest retailer Walmart warned that its prices would increase due to higher tariffs on goods from China and that the levies were already hurting its furniture business.

Macy's also said that the tariffs enacted on May 10 does have some impact, particularly on its furniture business.