Nike warns of fourth-quarter impact in North America business

Nike Inc said on Thursday store closures in North America will hurt its retail and wholesales businesses in the fourth quarter.

The company said only 5per cent of Nike-owned stores in the geography are open as of Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)