Nike warns of fourth-quarter impact in North America business

Nike Inc said on Thursday store closures in North America will hurt its retail and wholesales businesses in the fourth quarter.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past the closed Nike store on a nearly empty 5th Avenue, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York city, New York, U.S., May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

REUTERS: Nike Inc said on Thursday store closures in North America will hurt its retail and wholesales businesses in the fourth quarter.

The company said only 5per cent of Nike-owned stores in the geography are open as of Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

