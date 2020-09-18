Nikola board member who helped it go public said proper due diligence of startup was done

A board member for Nikola Corp who helped the company go public earlier this year said on Thursday his firm was comfortable with the due diligence performed on the startup that has been called a "fraud" by a short seller.

"We were comfortable with the diligence we did," Steve Girsky said during an appearance at a Financial Times conference. "We are still comfortable with the diligence we did."

Nikola has come under attack from short-seller Hindenburg Research, which has alleged the company misled investors over its technology and was a "fraud." Nikola has rejected the accusations and threatened legal action.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, Editing by Franklin Paul)