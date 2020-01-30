Nintendo raises Switch sales forecast, third-quarter profit up 6%

OSAKA: Nintendo Co Ltd raised on Thursday (Jan 30) its full year sales forecast of the hit Switch console, after posting its highest quarterly profit in 10 years that was driven by strong demand for the device over the year-end shopping season.



Nintendo raised its full year sales forecast for the Switch to 19.5 million units from 18 million units estimated previously.



Operating profit for the October-December quarter rose 6 per cent to ¥168.7 billion (US$1.54 billion) versus ¥158.6 billion a year earlier.



That was below an average forecast of ¥175 billion from 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.



Nintendo sold 12.6 million units of its hybrid home-portable Switch device in the nine months to December and 5.2 million handheld-only Switch Lite units that went on sale in September.



Nintendo's release of the lower priced Switch Lite handheld and two new Pokemon titles - the console's fastest selling - have helped drive momentum in the device's third year as hardware from rivals Sony and Microsoft approaches the end of its lifecycle.



Gaming fans have growing opportunities to experience Nintendo's popular roster of characters, from a branded store in Tokyo that has seen long queues, to a Nintendo-themed area due to open in Osaka's Universal Studios Japan theme park this summer.



Nintendo is pushing into mobile gaming with its latest title, a version of its marquee racing series Mario Kart, which was widely downloaded but disappointed fans with its lack of a multiplayer option that is now undergoing testing.



Revenues from mobile have topped $1 billion, analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates, with Nintendo's home market of Japan and role-playing title Fire Emblem Heroes the biggest drivers.



The company's expansion includes the start of Switch sales in China in December with partner Tencent Holdings Ltd as it tries to take control from a grey market for its products.



With its family-friendly games, Nintendo is seen as having a better chance of receiving approval for its titles from the country's regulators.



Nintendo's shares closed down 1 per cent ahead of the earnings, with the benchmark index down almost 2 per cent.

