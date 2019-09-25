Nintendo's Mario racer suffers launch day server overload

Takuya Nishya shows Nintendo's "Super Mario Run" game on his smartphone by the request of a photographer in Tokyo, Japan, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files
TOKYO: Nintendo Co Ltd's hotly-awaited mobile title Mario Kart Tour launched on Wednesday with many users complaining server overload meant they were unable to play the game: seen as a major test of the Kyoto-based company's mobile ambitions.

"The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received," reads a message that appears when the game is launched.

Nintendo did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

