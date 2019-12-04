Nintendo's Switch gaming console to launch in China on December 10

Nintendo Co's will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on December 10 for 2,099 yuan (US$298.20), local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday.

BEIJING: Nintendo Co's will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on December 10 for 2,099 yuan (US$298.20), local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, Tencent said.

(US$1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)