Nintendo says has no plans for further Switch model
TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo has "no plans" to launch a new model of its Switch gaming device beyond the screen upgrade announced this month, the company said on Monday after media reports.
The US$349.99 Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on Oct. 8. The Kyoto-based firm said it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time".
