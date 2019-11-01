Nintendo shares jump almost 7% after strong Switch Lite launch

TOKYO: Shares in Nintendo jumped almost 7 per cent on Friday, a day after the Japanese gaming company reported strong demand for a low-cost version of its hybrid home-portable Switch console.

Nintendo said on Thursday it sold almost 2 million units of its handheld-only Switch Lite device in the 10 days after its September launch, with the company's operating profit doubling in the second quarter.

The company said on Friday it would begin testing a multiplayer option for its Mario Kart Tour mobile game in December, a step towards offering full multiplayer that has been a demand from many players and is seen as essential to boosting the title's revenues.

Nintendo's shares were trading up 5.6 per cent at 01:55 GMT, with the benchmark index down 0.4 per cent.

