Nintendo to launch US$349.99 Switch with upgraded display

Paris Games Week (PGW) trade fair for video games in Paris
An attendee uses a Nintendo Switch game console while playing a video game at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files
TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo will launch a Switch model with an upgraded display on Oct. 8, priced at US$349.99, it said on Tuesday.

The Kyoto-based company's second major Switch upgrade, which has a 7-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, is intended to help drive demand for the hit console into the year-end shopping season.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

