Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage

Business

Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc said on Friday it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant, due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Logo of the electric vehicle maker NIO is seen at its store in Beijin
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric vehicle maker NIO is seen at its store in Beijing, China August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc said on Friday it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant, due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Nio said it planned to suspend production from Monday. It also cut its first quarter delivery forecast to around 19,500 vehicles, compared to the 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles it had previously expected.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark