Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage

REUTERS: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc said on Friday it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant, due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Nio said it planned to suspend production from Monday. It also cut its first quarter delivery forecast to around 19,500 vehicles, compared to the 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles it had previously expected.

