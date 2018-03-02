Nippon Steel plans US$16 billion domestic capex over next three years

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp , Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it planned to earmark a total 1.7 trillion yen (US$16 billion) for domestic capital spending over the next three years to upgrade and reinforce aging plants.

That compares with the 1.26 trillion yen spent over the past three years, the company said, outlining its new business plan.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

