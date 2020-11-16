Nissan 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale
Nissan Motor Co is "absolutely not" in talks to sell its stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp , Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday following a report that it was considering selling its stake.
Gupta made the comment in an interview at the Reuters Automotive Summit teleconference.
